At least 14 police injured as supporters of Argentina’s vice president protest

By Ana Cucalon, Omar Fajado and Jonny Hallam, CNN

Police fired tear gas in the Argentine capital Saturday, as they clashed with supporters of vice president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, days after prosecutors sought a 12-year prison sentence against her for alleged corruption.

Argentina’s official news agency Télam reported police used sticks and tear gas on protesters after a group of people knocked down fences that the city government had ordered to be put up near the vice president’s residence.

At least 14 police officers were injured in the violence, according to Felipe Miguel, the chief of staff of the Buenos Aires government. Four protesters were arrested following the clashes, the local government said.

The mayor of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, said injured officers were being treated in the hospital.

“The demonstration turned into a situation of violence. There was a group of demonstrators who began to throw down the fences, to throw stones, to attack the police,” Larreta said, adding “in the city of Buenos Aires violence is the limit. We will not allow situations of violence, as long as there are (such situations), the police will act.”

A federal prosecutor in Argentina on Monday called for Fernandez de Kirchner to serve a 12-year prison sentence for alleged corruption. The court is yet to rule on the prosecutor’s request.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez condemned what he said was the use of violence by the city government against a demonstration of citizens “in freedom and democracy.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.