US Secret Service Assistant Director Tony Ornato leaves agency

By Jamie Gangel and Whitney Wild, CNN

US Secret Service Assistant Director Tony Ornato left the Secret Service on Monday, according to two sources familiar, a significant departure two months after explosive testimony by a former White House aide, who alleged Ornato had told her then-President Donald Trump was irate upon learning his security detail wouldn’t take him to the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

