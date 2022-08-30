FIFA safeguarding program used at under-20 Women’s World Cup

The under-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica was the first youth tournament to use FIFA’s safeguarding program, which is aimed at keeping participants and fans safe from abuse, exploitation and harassment. FIFA announced that all 32 games were staffed by a safeguarding official as well as a representative from Costa Rica’s National Children’s Institute. Participants were also briefed about abuse and how to report it.

