‘Greatest preseason’ star QB Streveler among Jets’ cuts

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Chris Streveler will always have a special place in New York Jets preseason lore. The former CFL quarterback was among the team’s cuts as it got down to the mandated 53-man roster Tuesday. He led New York to three fourth-quarter comeback victories this summer. Among the Jets’ other notable cuts were running backs Tevin Coleman and La’Mical Perine; wide receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. and safeties Will Parks and Jason Pinnock. Streveler finished 24 of 33 for 277 yards with five touchdowns and one interception in three games this summer. It prompted coach Robert Saleh to say Streveler “probably had one of the greatest preseasons in the history of football.”

