Koo’s OT FG gives Falcons improbable 37-34 win over Panthers

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s Younghoe Koo booted a 41-yard field goal in overtime after the Carolina Panthers missed a pair of kicks that could have won the game. That gave the Falcons an improbable 37-34 victory that maintained their hold on first place in the NFC South at 4-4. The teams combined for three touchdowns in the final 3:06 of regulation before a silly penalty by the Panthers’ D.J. Moore opened the door for the Falcons to pull it out. Moore hauled in a 62-yard touchdown pass from P.J. Walker with 12 seconds left, but his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty pushed the extra point to a 48-yard attempt. Eddy Piñeiro missed it, then missed a game-winning try in overtime from 32 yards.

