“Día de los muertos” in Juarez, a tradition that unites residents from the border

JUAREZ, Chihuahua, Mexico -- Juarez and borderland residents prepare for the Day of the Dead by remembering those who are not around anymore.

People usually gather early on this day to visit their loved ones at the cemeteries or remember them in churches.

For many in the Borderland, it is a time to reflect with music, flowers, food and traditions.

Juarez will have some events for people to go to and gather with their families.

Festivals, altars and tombs, parades and shows will be held. People and residents are preparing for "Día de Los Muertos" too.

Just behind Juarez's cathedral, a festival featuring altar exhibitions and other presentations will bring together people from both sides of the border.

And something that can't be missed for today's celebrations is the classic bread of the dead or "pan de muerto" accompanied by hot chocolate.