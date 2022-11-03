Lynx extend coach Cheryl Reeve, bump GM title to president

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Lynx have signed coach Cheryl Reeve to a multi-year contract extension. They also elevated her front office title from general manager to president of basketball operations. The length of the new deal was not disclosed. Reeve has the all-time league lead with 281 regular season wins and 41 playoff game wins. The Lynx have won four WNBA championships under her watch. Reeve is also currently serving as coach of the U.S. women’s national team. The Americans won a gold medal this fall in the basketball World Cup and secured a bid to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

