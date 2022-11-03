Rams, Bucs meet in matchup of past 2 Super Bowl champions

The struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams meet Sunday in a matchup of the past two Super Bowl champions. Tom Brady has lost three straight starts for the first time in two decades and the Bucs have dropped five of six after a 2-0 start. The Rams ousted the Bucs from the playoffs last year on the way to winning the NFL title. Matthew Stafford has struggled though in his encore. The Rams quarterback has thrown more interceptions than touchdown passes through seven games. At 3-5, Brady is two games under .500 for the first time in his career.

By The Associated Press

