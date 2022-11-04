Skip to Content
Trump aides eye third week of November for 2024 announcement

By Gabby Orr and Kristen Holmes, CNN

Top aides to former President Donald Trump have been eyeing the third week of November as an ideal launch point for his 2024 presidential campaign, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.

One of those sources said Trump’s team has specifically discussed November 14 as an announcement date, which would come less than a week after the midterm elections and just days after the former president’s youngest daughter Tiffany is due to be married at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

This person cautioned that no date has been locked in and Trump could move up his desired announcement date — or push it back — depending on how Republicans fare in the elections on Tuesday and the availability of venues.

News of Trump’s potential November 14 announcement was first reported by Axios.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

