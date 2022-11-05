Ashton Kutcher — and 50,000 other people — are running the New York City marathon Sunday

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

If you’re running in the New York City Marathon Sunday, watch out — you might just be running alongside actor Ashton Kutcher.

Kutcher, 44, is using the marathon as an opportunity to raise funds for Thorn, the organization he founded alongside Demi Moore in 2012 to combat child sex trafficking, according to his Instagram.

The “That ’70s Show” star has raised over $1 million for the nonprofit as of Saturday, according to a website dedicated to his fundraiser.

Kutcher is part of a team of 100 marathon runners who have pledged to raise funds for Thorn, the website says. The organization focuses on using technology to identify images of child abuse.

“We need your help,” said Kutcher in a video posted to the website. “Every single dollar that we raise is gonna go to building these tools, so that some day, those kids that are out there today, being abused, can have a chance to just be kids.”

Kutcher has also partnered with fitness company Peloton for his ride. He expressed his gratitude to Peloton trainers Becs Gentry and Alex Toussaint for helping him prepare for the 26.2-mile race.

Kutcher, alongside around 50,000 runners, will trot through all five of New York City’s boroughs, starting on Staten Island and finishing in Central Park.

And he isn’t the only celebrity taking part in the marathon. Actress Ellie Kemper, “Bachelor” star Matt James and former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber have also reported on their social media that they’re participating in the race.

