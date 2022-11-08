El Paso County Commissioners race Precinct 4 candidates

EL PASO, Texas -- The winner of the El Paso County Commissioners Race for Precinct 4 Tuesday will replace current Commissioner Carl Robinson. Candidates are Republican Blanca Trout and Democrat Sergio Coronado.

Both candidates currently serve on the Canutillo Independent School District's board.

Trout, a Ciudad Juárez native, was elected to the Canutillo ISD Board of Trustees in 2016, and re-elected to another 4-year term in 2020.

Coronado currently serves as Canutillo ISD President. He filled an unexpired term on Canutillo ISD's school board in 2018, and was re-elected in 2020.

The winner of the County Commissioners Race for Precinct 4 will have to resign from Canutillo ISD's school board before January 1.