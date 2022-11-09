Premios CMA Awards 2022: esta es la lista completa de ganadores
(CNN) — La música country tuvo una gran fiesta este miércoles por la noche durante la entrega de los Premios CMA Awards.
La nominada por primera vez, Lainey Wilson, encabezó la lista de nominados antes del espectáculo y terminó la noche con importantes victorias, incluyendo nuevo artista del año y vocalista femenina del año.
Wilson dijo en un discurso de aceptación: “Sé que soy nueva para mucha gente, pero no los decepcionaré. Lo prometo”.
Luke Combs también tuvo una gran noche, subiendo al escenario tanto para cantar como ganador. Combs ganó el codiciado premio al artista del año y al álbum del año.
La noche comenzó con un emotivo homenaje a la fallecida Loretta Lynn, con Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire y Carrie Underwood subiendo juntas al escenario. Jerry Lee Lewis, quien murió el mes pasado a los 87 años, también fue homenajeado en una actuación de Elle King y The Black Keys.
Otros artistas incluyeron a Kelly Clarkson, quien actuó con Kelsea Ballerini y Carly Pearce, y Luke Bryan, quien cumplió una doble función como anfitrión junto a Peyton Manning.
Dierks Bentley y Wilson también estaban entre un grupo de artistas que subieron al escenario para honrar a Alan Jackson, el ganador del premio Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.
A continuación se muestra una lista de ganadores:
ARTISTA DEL AÑO
Luke Combs *GANADOR
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
SENCILLO DEL AÑO
“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis con Luke Bryan
“Half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini con Kenny Chesney
“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce y Ashley McBryde
“’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson *GANADOR
“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton
ÁLBUM DEL AÑO
“Growin’ Up” – Luke Combs *GANADOR
“Humble Quest” – Maren Morris
“Palomino” – Miranda Lambert
“Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’” – Lainey Wilson
“Time, Tequila & Therapy” – Old Dominion
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis con Luke Bryan *GANADOR
“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce y Ashley McBryde
“Sand In My Boots” – Morgan Wallen
“Things A Man Oughta Know” – Lainey Wilson
“You Should Probably Leav” – Chris Stapleton
VOCALISTA FEMENINA DEL AÑO
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson *GANADORA
VOCALISTA MASCULINO DEL AÑO
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton *GANADOR
Morgan Wallen
GRUPO VOCAL DEL AÑO
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion *GANADOR
Zac Brown Band
DÚO VOCAL DEL AÑO
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne *GANADOR
Dan + Shay
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
EVENTO MUSICAL DEL AÑO
“Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley con BRELAND & HARDY
“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean y Carrie Underwood
“Longneck Way To Go” – Midland con Jon Pardi
“Never Say Never – Cole Swindell con Lainey Wilson
“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce y Ashley McBryde *GANADOR
MÚSICO DEL AÑO
Jenee Fleenor, violín *GANADOR
Paul Franklin, guitarra steel
Brent Mason, guitarra
Ilya Toshinskiy, banjo
Derek Wells, guitarra
VIDEO MUSICAL DEL AÑO
“I Bet You Think About Me” (Versión de Taylor) (From The Vault) – Taylor Swift con Chris Stapleton
“Longneck Way To Go” – Midland con Jon Pardi
“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell con Lainey Wilson
“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce y Ashley McBryde
“’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson *GANADOR
NUEVO ARTISTA DEL AÑO
HARDY
Walker Hayes
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum
Lainey Wilson *GANADOR
