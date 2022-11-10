McClain’s 21 points helps Hartford beat NVU-Lyndon 85-43

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Briggs McClain’s 21 points helped Hartford defeat NVU-Lyndon 85-43. McClain also contributed five rebounds for the Hawks (1-1). Braxton Jones scored 14 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Pano Pavlidis went 4 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points. Mondwell Bukle led the way for the Hornets (0-1) with 10 points. Jayden Macknail added eight points for NVU-Lyndon. In addition, Antonio Carlisle finished with seven points and two blocks.

