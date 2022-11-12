Kinchens’ 3 INTs, Miami’s offense shines in rout of Jackets

ATLANTA (AP) — Kamren Kinchens had three of Miami’s four interceptions and scored on a 99-yard pick-six, freshman quarterback Jacurri Brown filled in for Tyler Van Dyke and passed for three touchdowns, and the Hurricanes routed Georgia Tech 35-14. Jaylan Knighton ran 16 times for 118 yards and Brown added 87 yards rushing for Miami (5-5, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), which broke out of its recent offensive doldrums to net 362 yards, 262 on the ground. Freshman quarterback Zach Pyron, starting in Jeff Sims’ spot for the second straight game, was 12 of 21 passing for Georgia Tech (4-6, 3-4).

