NDSU runs for 2 TDs in 4th, beats Southern Illinois 21-18

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Cam Miller and TaMerik Williams each ran for a touchdown in the fourth quarter as North Dakota State beat Southern Illinois 21-18. North Dakota State (8-2, 6-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference), ranked fourth in the FCS coaches poll, heads into its season finale against rival North Dakota riding a three-game win streak. Nic Baker threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to D’Ante’ Cox with 39 seconds left for Southern Illinois (5-5, 4-3), which has lost three straight.

