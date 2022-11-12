Sanders’ TD pass in relief lifts Oklahoma St. past Iowa St.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Spencer Sanders came off the bench to throw the go-ahead touchdown pass, and Oklahoma State rallied to defeat Iowa State 20-14. His 14-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Nixon with 9:18 remaining in the fourth quarter put Oklahoma State up 17-14. Oklahoma State remained in the running for a spot in the Big 12 title game. Xavier Hutchinson caught 10 passes for 106 yards and became Iowa State’s career receptions leader. Hunter Dekkers passed for 274 yards, but he threw three interceptions as Iowa State turned it over five times.

