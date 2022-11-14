Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, takes the stand in Harvey Weinstein trial

By Nouran Salahieh, CNN

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a filmmaker and the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, took the stand in Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault trial in Los Angeles on Monday.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to multiple sexual assault charges, including four counts of rape, four counts of forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by force and sexual battery by restraint in incidents dating from 2004 to 2013.

Siebel Newsom said she was “a little nervous,” and grew emotional shortly after taking the stand.

Asked by prosecutor Marlene Martinez whether she could see Weinstein in court Monday, Siebel Newsom began to cry and said “yes” into the microphone in a shaky voice.

“He’s wearing a suit, and a blue tie and he’s staring at me,” she said.

She told the court she met the media mogul when she was 31 years old in 2005 while at a bar with other industry friends during the Toronto Film Festival. “There was this big person coming towards me and it felt like everybody sort of backed away,” she recalled, saying, “It felt like the Red Sea was parting.”

He then introduced himself to her and asked her to meet with him later to continue their talk because he had a meeting, she testified.

“I felt like I had to go meet with him … maybe he’ll give me good advice.. I thought that there was a genuine interest in talking to me about my work,” she said, adding she and a friend met with Weinstein at a different hotel bar.

Weinstein “was really focused on telling me I was special,” Siebel Newsom told the court, adding Weinstein told her he wished he could stay and talk some more, but had to catch a flight to New York.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.