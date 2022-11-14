Migrant situation in El Paso hits the airport after community releases

EL PASO, Texas -- A week after the safe community releases started in the city, reports indicate migrants are backlogged at the airport.

According to a New York Post article, the surge of migrants may overwhelm the airport.

This was after the city ended the former bus program that was sending migrants to New York.

ABC-7 reported last week more migrants had been released into the streets on their way to their final destination. Some of them have had to wait before they can find transportation.

The New York Post also reported that after the city closed its welcome center, the number of migrants waiting at the airport increased. Migrants were waiting for their flights at that welcoming center, now with fewer options, they needed to find other options.