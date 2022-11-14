‘Stranger Things’ creators tease Season 5

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

It sounds like the end of “Stranger Things” might have viewers in their feelings.

The show’s creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, hinted at what’s to come on Sunday during a panel discussion in Los Angeles.

The Duffer brothers said they pitched the fifth and final season to Netflix over a two hour meeting, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign that these executives were crying,” Matt Duffer said. “The only other times I’ve seen them cry were like budget meetings.”

The panel for the wildly popular Netflix series was moderated by Patton Oswalt. In addition to the siblings, the conversation included executive producer Shawn Levy and several cast members.

Ross Duffer said the production was “full steam ahead” with the first script already having been turned in and work happening on the second.

He referenced the many characters on the show and the importance of wrapping up their storylines, something Levy also touched on.

“As a witness and having been in that two-hour pitch room and having read this first script — I’m paralyzed with fear that I’ll spoil anything but I will say the thing about these Duffer Brothers is that even though the show has gotten so famous and the characters have gotten so iconic and there’s so much about the ’80s and the supernatural and the genre, it’s about these people, it’s about these characters,” Levy said. “Season five is already so clearly taking care of these stories of the characters because that’s always been the lifeblood of ‘Stranger Things.'”

