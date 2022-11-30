No. 17 Duke tops No. 25 Ohio State in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Kyle Filipowski had 16 points to help No. 17 Duke beat No. 25 Ohio State 81-72 on Wednesday night in the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Filipowski’s night included a key three-point play with 2:37 left after the Buckeyes had cut a double-digit deficit to five. Jeremy Roach added 13 points for the Blue Devils, who led by 10 at halftime. Zed Key had 17 of his 21 points after halftime to lead the Buckeyes, who cracked the AP Top 25 for the first time this season. Ohio State shot 50% after halftime but couldn’t get over the hump and catch up to the Blue Devils.

