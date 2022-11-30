ATHENS, Ohio — Led by AJ Brown’s 18 points, the Ohio Bobcats defeated the Cincinnati Clermont Cougars 113-44 on Wednesday night. The Bobcats improved to 4-3 with the victory and the Cougars fell to 0-2.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.