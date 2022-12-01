Australia aims for World Cup ‘shock’ against Argentina

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Australia’s unexpected advancement to the World Cup’s round of 16 from a difficult group featuring defending champion France and European Championship semifinalist Denmark plus a Tunisia team buoyed by big pan-Arab fan support is not a product of individual talent. It’s a testament to teamwork, self-belief and a cohesive unit of overachievers. The Socceroos next face Argentina and Lionel Messi. Right back Milos Degenek says that “no one believed in us apart from us and the people around us.”

