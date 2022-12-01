RIVERDALE, N.Y. — Led by Anthony Nelson’s 18 points, the Manhattan Jaspers defeated the Fairfield Stags 56-53 on Thursday night. The Jaspers are now 3-3 on the season, while the Stags moved to 2-6.

