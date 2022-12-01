SWAC rematch: Jackson State, Southern meet in title game

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders is the center of attention as his unbeaten Tigers host Southern in the Southwest Athletic Conference championship game, with a berth in the Celebration Bowl at stake. “Coach Prime” has acknowledged an offer from Colorado for its head coaching vacancy and could announce a decision this weekend. He has been mentioned as a possible candidate for several other Power 5 openings. East champion Jackson State looks to follow up its first unbeaten regular season in school history with a season sweep of Southern and second consecutive SWAC title. The Tigers won this season’s first meeting 35-0 in October. Southern won its eighth West Division title and seeks its first conference crown since 2013.

By The Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.