Troy streaks into Sun Belt title game with Coastal Carolina
By JOHN ZENOR
AP Sports Writer
The Troy Trojans have not lost since Appalachian State beat them on a Hail Mary pass. The 10-2 Troy teams takes a nine-game winning streak into Saturday’s Sun Belt Conference championship game against 9-2 Coastal Carolina at Troy’s Veterans Memorial Stadium. Under first-year coach Jon Sumrall, Troy is seeking a record seventh Sun Belt title and its first since 2017. The team got a boost when players like left tackle Austin Stidham, safety Craig Slocum Jr. and FBS career tackle leader Carlton Martial opted to return for a sixth year.