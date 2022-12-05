El Paso High School enters “secure operations” after report of “incident”

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso High School went into its "secure operations protocol" Monday morning following what school officials describe as an "incident" in the area surrounding the campus.

A school spokesperson says the protocol maintains regular operations inside the building while the perimeter is monitored and access to the building is limited.

Officials say El Paso ISD Police and the El Paso Police Department are investigating. ABC-7 also has a crew on the scene.

