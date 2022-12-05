Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 10:45 AM

El Paso High School enters “secure operations” after report of “incident”

KVIA

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso High School went into its "secure operations protocol" Monday morning following what school officials describe as an "incident" in the area surrounding the campus.

A school spokesperson says the protocol maintains regular operations inside the building while the perimeter is monitored and access to the building is limited.

Officials say El Paso ISD Police and the El Paso Police Department are investigating. ABC-7 also has a crew on the scene.

This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content