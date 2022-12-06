MOSCOW, Idaho — Led by Isaac Jones’ 19 points, the Idaho Vandals defeated the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks 76-66. The Vandals are now 4-5 on the season, while the Fightin’ Hawks fell to 5-6.

