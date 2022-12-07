No. 5 UConn handles Florida 75-54 on road, remains unbeaten

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Adama Sanogo scored 17 points, Donovan Clingan added 16 and No. 5 UConn beat Florida 75-54 to improve to 10-0 for the first time since the 2010-11 season. The Huskies took control early, built a 15-point lead midway through the second half and never let the Gators (6-4) back in it. It was another strong performance for a team that’s been mostly unchallenged through the first month of the season. Some thought this one would be different since it was UConn’s first true road game, but Florida had no answers for coach Dan Hurley’s balanced and bruising attack.

