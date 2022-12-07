MACOMB, Ill. — Led by Alec Rosner’s 24 points, the Western Illinois Leathernecks defeated the Iowa Wesleyan Tigers 84-73 on Wednesday night. The Leathernecks moved to 5-4 with the victory.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.