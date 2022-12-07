Vikings put Akayleb Evans on IR after latest concussion

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve after his most recent concussion. The roster move means the rookie must sit out at least the next four games. This makes room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler. He was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two. He had a recurrence of the head injury in Minnesota’s most recent game. The Vikings play Sunday at Detroit.

