Vrabel: Titans owner sent clear message to win championships

NASHVILLE Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk left coach Mike Vrabel to explain her decision to fire the team’s general manager during one of the best stretches in franchise history. Strunk fired Jon Robinson on Tuesday with five games remaining in his seventh season as general manager. The Titans currently are 7-5 and chasing a third straight AFC South title. Vrabel said Wednesday that Strunk informed him of the decision and he couldn’t speak to either the timing or what prompted the move. The Titans coach’s contract was extended in February along with Robinson’s. Strunk’s point came through pretty clearly. Vrabel says the message is the same as always: Win championships.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.