Larry Brown steps down at Memphis as special assistant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis says Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Brown is stepping down from his role as a special advisor to Memphis coach Penny Hardaway due to ongoing health concerns. The school says the health issues are not considered serious. The 82-year-old Brown is the only coach to win championships in both the NCAA and the NBA. He joined Hardaway’s staff in July 2021 as an assistant, and was named a special assistant to Hardaway before this season.

