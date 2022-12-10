Clippers edge Wizards 114-107 in Wall’s return to Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicolas Batum made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 23.8 seconds remaining and the Los Angeles Clippers sent the Washington Wizards to their sixth straight loss, 114-107. Paul George scored 36 points for the Clippers and John Wall added 13 in his return to Washington, but it was Batum who made big shots in the final quarter. He made three 3-pointers in the last 4:52 and finished with 12 points. The Wizards drafted Wall with the No. 1 overall pick in 2010. He played nine seasons with the team. He returned to Washington as a member of the Houston Rockets in 2021. But there were no fans for that game because of COVID-19.

