Davis, Memphis knocked off unbeaten No. 11 Auburn 82-73

ATLANTA (AP) — Kendric Davis scored a season-high 27 points, DeAndre Williams added 16 points and 11 rebounds and Memphis ended 11th-ranked Auburn’s season-opening eight-game win streak 82-73. Davis’ jumper beat the shot clock buzzer to make it 60-50 with 11:18 remaining, and Memphis (8-2) was never threatened again. The closest Auburn (8-1) got was an eight-point deficit on K.D. Johnson’s free throws with 3:04 left in the game. Wendell Green Jr. and Johnson each finished with 14 points and Chris Moore had 12 for Auburn (8-1), which began the day as one of 10 unbeaten teams left in the nation.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.