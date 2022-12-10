Tyson has 24 in Seattle U’s OT victory over North Dakota

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Alex Schumacher hit the winning jumper as time expired in overtime, Cameron Tyson scored 24 points, and Seattle U defeat North Dakota 80-78. With time running out in the extra period, Tyson missed a 3-pointer but Schumacher grabbed the rebound and hit a fall-away 16-footer to win it. Seattle scored 51 points in the second half after trailing 36-19 at halftime. The Redhawks led 70-67 late in the final minute of regulation but allowed a three-point play by Jalun Trent to send it to overtime. Elijah Brooks led the way for the Fightin’ Hawks with 17 points and eight rebounds.

