Giants looking more like recent teams that missed playoffs

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Halfway through the season, the New York Giants were one of the biggest surprises of 2022. The second half has given Giants fans another surprise. The 6-2 start under first-year coach Brian Daboll might have been a blip, with New York looking more like the team that won four games last season. On Sunday, Jalen Hurts and the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles victimized the suddenly vulnerable Giants, rolling to a 48-22 victory. The Giants are 1-4-1 in their past six games. They haven’t made the playoffs since 2016 and have a huge game coming up at division rival Washington, which has the same record.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.