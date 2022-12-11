Jackson II scores 18, South Carolina tops Presbyterian 68-57

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Freshman Gregory “GG” Jackson II scored 18 points, Meechie Johnson added 16 South Carolina used a 14-0 run midway through the second half to pull away in the Gamecocks 68-57 win over Presbyterian. Jackson threw down a dunk with about 12 minutes remaining to spark a 14-0 run — including seven points by Hayden Brown — over the next 6 minutes that gave South Carolina a 55-44 lead. Marquis Barnett hit a 3-pointer that trimmed Presbyterian’s deficit to 63-55 with 2:41 left but the Blue Hose got no closer. The Gamecocks committed a season-low six turnovers. Winston Hill made 8 of 10 from the field and led Presbyterian (2-9) with 18 points and five assists. Terrell Ard Jr. added 13 points 6-of-13 shooting.

