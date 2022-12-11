Knicks beat Kings 112-99 for 4th straight victory
By JEFFREY BERNSTEIN
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle and RJ Barrett each scored 27 points and the New York Knicks ran their winning streak to a season-high four games, beating the Sacramento Kings 112-99 on Sunday night. Randle had all 27 points by halftime, then was ejected with 3:35 left in the third quarter after arguing a non-call and receiving two technical fouls. Jalen Brunson added 18 points, and Immanuel Quickley and Mitchell Robinson each had 12. Domantas Sabonis led Sacramento with 20 points. Keegan Murray had 18 and Kevin Huerter 17 as the Kings were held under 100 points for the first time this season.