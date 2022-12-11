Missed opportunities haunt Steelers in loss to Ravens

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky was overly aggressive with the football, and he knew it. The Steelers lost rookie Kenny Pickett to concussion protocol in the first quarter, and when Trubisky entered the game, he repeatedly moved Pittsburgh deep into Baltimore territory. But three costly interceptions allowed the Ravens to secure a 16-14 win on Sunday. Pickett was initially cleared to return after he was evaluated following a sack by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith on the first series of the game. Pickett came back for a series before being put in concussion protocol and ruled out for the remainder of the game.

