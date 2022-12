BROOKINGS, S.D. — Broden Lien scored 20 points as South Dakota State beat Mount Marty 85-56. Lien had seven rebounds for the Jackrabbits (5-7). Zeke Mayo scored 18 points and added eight rebounds and seven assists. Tanner Te Slaa had 14 points. Josh Arlt led the Lancers with 14 points.

