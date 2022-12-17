Washington has 5 in double figures, beats Idaho State 90-55

SEATTLE (AP) — Keyon Menifield scored 13 points to lead five in double figures and Washington beat Idaho State 90-55. Braxton Meah added 12 points for Washington (9-3), which shot 55% (34 of 62) from the floor. PJ Fuller II, Cole Bajema and Koren Johnson scored 11 points apiece. Keion Brooks Jr. had eight points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Fuller made three 3-pointers and four others had at least one. The Huskies also had 12 dunks and out-rebounded Idaho State 42-27. Brayden Parker scored 15 points and Brock Mackenzie had 14 for Idaho State (3-9).

