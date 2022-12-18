Goff stuns Jets late as Lions hold on for 20-17 victory

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jared Goff threw a go-ahead 51-yard touchdown pass to Brock Wright on fourth-and-1 with 1:49 remaining and the Detroit Lions held on for a 20-17 victory over Zach Wilson and the New York Jets. Wilson and the Jets had one more chance to tie or win in his return as the starting quarterback. Wilson completed a 20-yard throw to Elijah Moore for a first down and Robert Saleh called a timeout with 1 second remaining. The Jets sent out Greg Zuerlein for a potential tying 58-yard field goal but his kick was wide left to send the Lions to their third straight win.

