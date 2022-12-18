Podziemski, Santa Clara keep Cal winless with 71-62 victory

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brandin Podziemski scored 20 points and Santa Clara defeated winless California 71-62. Podziemski hit four 3-pointers and added seven rebounds, six assists and three steals for the Broncos (11-3). Parker Braun scored 17 on 8-of-9 shooting with seven boards and Keshawn Justice scored 13 with five assists. Joel Brown had 13 points and six assists for the Golden Bears (0-12), who have lost 15 straight dating to last season. Lars Thiemann had 10 points and six rebounds. Podziemski had 13 points and Braun scored 10 to send Santa Clara into halftime with a 34-25 lead.

