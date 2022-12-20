Seahawks WR Lockett could return quickly from hand surgery

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Standout wide receiver Tyler Lockett will miss this week’s game for the Seattle Seahawks after having surgery to repair a broken bone in his left hand. He might not be alone in missing an important game against the Chiefs. There are questions about several key players, including running back Kenneth Walker III, safety Ryan Neal and defensive lineman Al Woods, and whether any of them will be available for what has become almost a must-win game for the sliding Seahawks. Coach Pete Carroll said none of the three was practicing Tuesday and decisions about their status would have to wait until later in the week.

