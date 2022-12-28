AP source: Red Sox, RHP Corey Kluber agree to 1-year deal

The Boston Red Sox and right-hander Corey Kluber have agreed to a $10 million, one-year contract. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract for the two-time AL Cy Young Award winner was pending a successful physical. It also includes an $11 million club option and various performance bonuses and escalators. The 36-year-old Kluber had a 10-10 record and a 4.34 ERA in 31 starts for Tampa Bay this year.

