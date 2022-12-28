Seattle’s Lockett back catching passes, could play vs. Jets

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Tyler Lockett was back catching passes and participating in the Seattle Seahawks walkthrough barely a week after having surgery to stabilize a broken bone in his left hand. Seattle coach Pete Carroll says Lockett was able to participate without significant discomfort. Both Carroll and Lockett are working under the impression the wide receiver will be able to play this week against the New York Jets. Getting Lockett back would be a big boost for Seattle facing a must-win game for its dwindling playoff hopes. His return would also soften the loss of tight end Will Dissly because of a knee injury that landed him on injured reserve.

