Deshaun Watson preaches patience in early stages with Browns

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson is preaching patience. Four games into his tenure with Cleveland, Watson feels he’s improved each time out, but he’s still not where he wants to be. The Browns are 2-2 with Watson as their starter after he returned from an 11-game suspension suspension following accusations of sexual misconduct by two dozen women during massage therapy sessions. Watson’s statistics are down, but that can be expected following a long layoff and couple games played in cold weather. Watson has faith he’ll get better the more he plays. He also offered his support for Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, who is 14-18 the past two seasons.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.