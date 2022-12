FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Angel Reese and Alexis Morris each scored 19 points as No. 9 LSU handled No. 24 Arkansas in both teams’ SEC opener Thursday, 69-45. Flau’jae Johnson had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Arkansas shot just 28% and was more than doubled-up by LSU on the glass, 62-30. The Tigers’ win kept them one of five remaining unbeaten teams in Division I.

