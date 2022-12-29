Utah beats Cal 58-43, moves to 3-0 in Pac-12

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Branden Carlson and Lazar Stefanovic each scored 11 points and Utah beat California 58-43. Utah (10-4, 3-0 Pac-12) ended a two-game skid while holding Cal to 34% shooting from the floor. The Utes have kept opponents under 40% shooting in nine games. Wilguens Exacte Jr. and Stefanovic each made a 3-pointer during a 10-0 run and the Utes led 46-31 with 9:45 to play. Cal got within nine points but didn’t get closer. Kuany Kuany scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Cal (1-13, 0-3).

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.