Ohio GOP state Sen. Matt Dolan announces US Senate bid to challenge Sherrod Brown

Christopher Marquez

By David Wright and Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

Republican state Sen. Matt Dolan announced Tuesday that he will run for US Senate in Ohio in 2024, seeking to challenge Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in a state that has been trending toward the GOP in recent years.

Dolan’s announcement makes him the first Republican to officially jump into what is expected to be a highly competitive race.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

